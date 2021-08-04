Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,785.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,785 ($36.39) and last traded at GBX 2,767 ($36.15), with a volume of 1235508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,737 ($35.76).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,741.67 ($35.82).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,642.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, with a total value of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21). Insiders have bought 461 shares of company stock worth $1,204,127 over the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.