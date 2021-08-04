Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Codexis worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

CDXS opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.