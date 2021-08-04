Cogent Communications (CCOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $89.21.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

