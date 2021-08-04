Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.88.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

