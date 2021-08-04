Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $376.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $239.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

