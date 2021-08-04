Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 619.30 ($8.09). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.79), with a volume of 32,585 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £238.04 million and a PE ratio of 45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 579.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

