Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $1.15

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $212.13 million and $89.59 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006468 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

