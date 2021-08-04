Coldstack (CLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $242,313.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $242,313.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00099457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00142147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.60 or 1.00221032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00850713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

