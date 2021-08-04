Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Acquires $2,895,625.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

