Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.00. 205,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

