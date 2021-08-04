Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $775,898. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 111,015 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 565,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LLC now owns 1,871,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,340,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,580,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 231,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.