Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.80

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 16616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

CLPBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

