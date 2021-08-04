Color Platform Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $205,834.89 and approximately $42.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,425.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.86 or 0.01386728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00354996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00137493 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

