ColossusXT (COLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,642.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 207.6% higher against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $13,642.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,069,439,301 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

