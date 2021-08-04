Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 205.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

