Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $126,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Comcast by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 83,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 432,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

