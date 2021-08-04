Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.88 ($6.92).

CBK opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.05.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

