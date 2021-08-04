Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.20 ($7.29) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.88 ($6.92).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

