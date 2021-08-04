Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.88 ($6.92).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

