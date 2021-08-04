Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Head to Head Contrast

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.50 $11.98 million $0.66 23.80

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Provident Bancorp 22.33% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.