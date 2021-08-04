Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €139.50 ($164.12). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €138.65 ($163.12), with a volume of 305,154 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.25 ($175.59).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €133.22.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

