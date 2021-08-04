Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CBD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

