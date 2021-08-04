Comparing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.85%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -52.86% -60.73% -19.55% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 32.73 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -47.05 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 33.78 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -9.37

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats ClearPoint Neuro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.