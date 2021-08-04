Comparing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Elevation Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 19.32 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -8.95 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elevation Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.42%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 147.03%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -85.39% -40.67% -33.15% Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.