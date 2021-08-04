Comparing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

This table compares SL Green Realty and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.78% 2.52% Omega Healthcare Investors 23.48% 5.31% 2.24%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 5 0 0 1.83 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 5 0 2.63

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $39.18, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Omega Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.66 $379.80 million $7.11 9.96 Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 9.19 $159.33 million $3.23 10.78

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.