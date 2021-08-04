Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of COMP stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50. Compass has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.