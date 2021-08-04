Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.62. 21,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 601,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

