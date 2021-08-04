Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $35.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CPSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CPSI opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

