Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Comstock Resources updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 78,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,871. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

