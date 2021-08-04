Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.55

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 42223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,098,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.