Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $756,950.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00.
NASDAQ CNXC traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,568. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $166.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.