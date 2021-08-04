Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $756,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,568. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $166.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.05.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

