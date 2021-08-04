CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
NYSE:CNMD opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.07. CONMED has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $7,764,246. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
