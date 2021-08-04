CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.07. CONMED has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $7,764,246. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

