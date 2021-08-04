ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $10.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $41.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.34 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.39 billion to $45.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

NYSE COP opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.