Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.38

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $16.70. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 2,177 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.