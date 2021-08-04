Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

CNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

