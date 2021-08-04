Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Construction Partners worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 41.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

