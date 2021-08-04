Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Trading Down 10.7%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 5,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12.

About Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

