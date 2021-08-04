ContentBox Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00443909 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.