Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CTTAY opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

