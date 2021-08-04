Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

NYSE:CLR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

