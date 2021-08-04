Contrasting Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 1 6 8 1 2.56

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $38.06, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% Freeport-McMoRan 14.98% 15.07% 6.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.88 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $14.20 billion 3.69 $599.00 million $0.54 66.19

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Ferroglobe on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 165 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.