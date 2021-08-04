Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRS opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

