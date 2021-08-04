Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.06% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 2.86. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

