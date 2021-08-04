Convergence (CONV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $819,697.00

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $25.47 million and approximately $819,697.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,477,566 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.