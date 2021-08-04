Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $260.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.60 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.60. Copa has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $84,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

