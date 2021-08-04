Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.91

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.91 and last traded at $148.64, with a volume of 15039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.19.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

