Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $31.74. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLB. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 244.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 53.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.