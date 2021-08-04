CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,629 shares of company stock worth $1,469,353. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

