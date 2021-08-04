Coreto (COR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,255.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Coreto has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $302,255.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

