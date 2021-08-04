CorionX Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $199,097.31 and approximately $325,238.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CorionX has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,007,448 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

